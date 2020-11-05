Gladys Dickson Mappus
December 7, 1926 - October 30, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Gladys Dickson Mappus, 93, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on October 30, 2020, surrounded by her family and devoted caregivers. She was born on December 7, 1926, in Orangeburg, SC, the daughter of the late Howard Landis and Elise Stroman Dickson.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Julius Henry ("Jules") Mappus Jr.; her grandson, Jules Dickson Mappus Jr.; and three siblings, Helen Dickson Garrett, Howard L. Dickson Jr., and Mildred Dickson Summerville. She is survived by her three children, Lisbeth Lynne Mappus (Ephraim Ulmer), Jules Dickson Mappus (Butler Roberson Mappus), and Robert Stephen Mappus (Jacqueline Head Mappus); her grandchildren, Elliott Dickson Mappus, Elizabeth Claire Mappus, and Katherine Butler Mappus; her sister Lois Dickson Henry of Aiken; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She has also been a beloved grandmother figure for Geordie Ulmer Yandle, Jessie Ulmer Ray, and Kistler Mary Ulmer.
Growing up in Orangeburg, Gladys taught tap dancing as a young girl to her childhood friends, was a majorette at her high school, and spent many summers at Edisto Beach where she first learned to eat shrimp. She graduated with honors from Orangeburg High School and from Winthrop College, Class of 1947, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. In 1948, she received her degree in Medical Technology from the Medical University of South Carolina, College of Health Professions. After working as a medical technologist in the special chemistry lab of the Clinical Pathology Department for more than 20 years, she taught medical students until she retired.
Gladys and Jules were married in 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg, SC. They moved to Charleston, SC, where they raised their children and spent the remainder of their lives. Gladys joined St. Matthew's Lutheran Church of Charleston, where she participated in Circle 11 and WELCA. She and Jules were popular golden members of the Country Club of Charleston. She was a member of the Rebecca Motte Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, an active member of the Garden Club of Charleston, a past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Arion Society, and a past chairperson for the Charleston Blood Drive.
A dedicated and fun-loving mom, Gladys adored her three children, Lynne, Dick, and Stephen. She attended many parties and social events and prided herself in being the last guest, especially at oyster roasts. She could have a dinner party at a moment's notice. Since she was always cooking delicious food for her family and friends, she was crowned "queen of the kitchen." She was known for her traditional southern dishes and delicious casseroles. Her family fondly remembers Christmas mornings with the living room floor filled with gifts and covering themselves with wrapping paper and bows and many other happy celebrations with Gladys and Jules. Gladys was an avid bridge player and would play bridge as many as three times a week with good friends at "The Club" or at home. Her mind was sharp, and she played bridge regularly up until a few months ago. She was always ready for a get-together with family and friends and loved hosting afternoon wine with the girls.
Gladys' family and friends will always remember her as a happy person with a frequent contagious giggle and laugh. She was admired for her warmth, kindness, and gracious hospitality, always welcoming new neighbors, and sharing her love for others. She will be dearly missed by all.
Due to Covid 19, the family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403.
