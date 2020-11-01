Gladys June Dawkins WilsonMarch 9, 1922 - October 27, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - A private Graveside Service for Mrs. Gladys June Dawkins Wilson will be held in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.Mrs. Gladys June Dawkins Wilson was born on March 9, 1922, in Union County, South Carolina. After a period of declining health, she entered into eternal peace on October 27, 2020. Gladys was born the second of three children to William Wadsworth Dawkins and Viola Glen Dawkins. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida where she faithfully attended Mt. Zion AME Church. She completed her primary education at the Boylan-Haven School. There, she played the violin and graduated as the class valedictorian. Gladys graduated from Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a Bachelors' degree in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she moved to Brooklyn, New York where she began her teaching career. It was also here where she met her life-long love, Wesley Arthur Wilson. They were married on June 26, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York and had a loving union for 49 years. Immediately after their marriage they drove across country for a brief honeymoon in Mexico before Wesley reported to his duty station at Beale Air Force Base near Marysville, California. Gladys followed her husband during his Army career to other duty stations including Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas of which she held fond memories of "living in paradise" during their early marriage. They moved to Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas in 1957. Gladys was an educator whose teaching career spanned over 25 years in El Paso at Saint Patrick Elementary School and Andress High School from which she retired as the head of the Home Economics Department. Gladys loved to sew and to garden. She was a master of crossword puzzles and an elocutionist able to recite long prose by heart. The works of Paul Laurence Dunbar were among her favorites. Gladys was an active member of the El Paso Archeological Society and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in both El Paso, Texas and Columbia, South Carolina.Gladys, fondly called by family and friends, Honey, was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. With her daughter's encouragement she moved to Columbia, South Carolina in 2004, after her husband's death to be close to her family. The move allowed her to continue her greatest joy, being involved in all her family did, and giving of herself to care for them.Gladys was preceded in death by: her parents, William and Viola Dawkins; her sister, Bruce; brother, Donald; and her husband, Wesley. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Glenn Wilson and her daughter, Dr. Linda (Myron) Bell, both of Columbia, South Carolina; granddaughters, Briahna Wilson and Olivia Bell; grandson, Maurice Bell; beloved nieces, Gail Hairston, Kimberley McCarthy, Michelle Sherfield, and Desiree Keith; her faithful friend, Dr. Rose Fitchett; and a host of family members and friends who she loved dearly.