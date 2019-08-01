Gladys Mathis Freeman HOPKINS - A funeral service for Gladys Mathis Freeman, 92 will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mt. Elon Baptist Church, with burial following in Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, S.C. at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Freeman, widow of Mr. Lockwood Freeman, Sr., passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Hampton County, she was a daughter of the late Fred Eugene Mathis and Beulah Heape Mathis. Gladys owned a beauty shop in Hampton for 25 years and was a member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church. Surviving are her sons, Fred "Mike" Freeman (Dianna "D") of Hopkins and Lockwood "Woody" Freeman, Jr. (Joan) of Palm Coast, Fla.; three grandchildren, Becky Martin (Reggie), Andrea Freeman and Fred M. Freeman, Jr. (Karen); and five great-grandchildren, James Martin, Todd Martin, Darcy Martin Audrey Freeman, and Alex Freeman. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, I.W. Mathis. Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes, 240 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 206, Columbia, SC 29210; or Mt. Elon Baptist Church, 718 Mount Elon Church Rd, Hopkins, South Carolina 29061. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019