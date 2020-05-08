Gladys Meetze LEXINGTON Born in Lexington County, November 3, 1914, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose A. Richardson and Lula Elizabeth Younginer Richardson. She was a charter member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School organist twenty plus years and church organist three years. She was a former member of the Ladies Aide and the Olive Branch. She loved her church and was an active member until unable to attend. She loved her flowers and gardening and cooking for her family. She was employed at GE and retired from Mepco Electric. She was married to the late Herbie A. Meetze, Sr. for fifty-seven years. She was lovingly known as "Nana" to her family and is survived by daughter Elizabeth Lindler (Claude) of Lexington and son, Herbie Meetze (Karen C.) of Irmo, five grandchildren, Debra Carlsen, Karen Gobbi (Kevin), Christy Riley (Doug), Sarah Vickers (Steve), Rebecca Shirah (James) and eight great-grandchildren, Kelsey Berzley (Erik) and Keagan Cox(Tyler) , Morgan Wade (Conner) and Erin Gobbi, Brandon and Andrew Riley, Weston and Nora Vickers. Mama lived a full 105 years always wanting to give to her family and friends. Five years ago she crocheted 90 pieces for her family and friends. She died of congestive heart failure and the dreaded COVID-19 May 6, 2020 at Lexington Extended Care. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.