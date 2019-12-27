Gladys Merrell Cable COLUMBIA - Gladys Merrell Cable, 79 entered into eternal rest on December 22, 2019. She was born May 6, 1940 to the late William Burrell and Mary Ruth Beasley Merrell. She previously lived in Dover, Delaware. Gladys enjoyed going to garage sales and thrift stores, loved Ryan's Restaurant, and was an avid bowler. Gladys was employed with Midlands Technical College. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Janet Lynn Shell; her sisters, Norma Carroll, Barbara June Knight; her brothers, Leroy Merrell, Charles Merrell, Robert Merrell, Johnny Merrell; her daughter in law, Bonnie Cable; her grandchildren, Mark, Chelsea, Bryan, Jamey, and Linda; and her great grandchildren, Allysa, Nathan, James, William, Jayden, Ethan, Connor, Gaven, Ryder, and Tristian. In addition to her parents, Gladys is predeceased by her husband, Paul Cable; her son, David Cable; and her brother, Carol Merrell. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road Columbia, SC 29209. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may sign the on line guest register at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019