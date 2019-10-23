Glen David Segal PARKLAND, FL Glen David Segal, 62, of Parkland, FL, October 15, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was a son of Betty Segal of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and the late Ronald Segal. Glen worked in Columbia with Bobin Magazine. The owner of his own consulting firm, he was an early IT Specialist and worked for Motorola, Bank of American, and Microsoft. In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, Bruce Segal; sister, Amy Walsh; nieces, Ronni Walsh, Heather Walsh; and nephew, Paul Segal. He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Lyle Segal. A graveside service will be held at 2 o'clock, Thursday, October 24 th , at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery with Rabbi Hesh Epstein officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019