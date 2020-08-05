1/1
Glen McQuade Knight
Glen McQuade Knight COLUMBIA - Glen McQuade Knight, August 31, 1932, to July 31, 2020. Good and faithful servant to the Lord, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Surviving him: his wife of 66 years, Madelyn Knight; children, Mark Knight (Pam), Frank Knight (Amanda), and Kelly Knight Long (Brady). Grandchildren: Jessica K. Blake (Joshua), Korin K. Rogerson (Andrew), B. Campbell Long, Jacob M. Long, and Puddy, Buster, Brynn, Tyne, Darwin, and Fossey. Great grandchildren: Joey Blake, John Blake, Porter Rogerson, and Maeve Rogerson. Foster siblings: Jerry Butler and Roseanne B. Mankin. Many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Clyde and Bruce Knight; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chickie Butler, Margie Knight, Sam and Anita Reed, Bob and Cleat Walker, and Jim and Prue Compton. For public health concerns, there will not be an in-person celebration of Glen's life at this time. The virtual service for Glen will be held at 11 a.m, Thursday, August 6, 2020. A live stream may be viewed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/SABCColumbia, as well as a backup link on his tribute wall at ShivesFuneralHome.com. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Andrews Baptist Church, Camp Kemo, Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research, and American Lung Association COVID-19 Action Initiative.

Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2020.
