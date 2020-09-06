1/2
Glenda Frankline Matthews
1936 - 2020
Glenda Franklin Matthews COLUMBIA - Glenda Franklin Matthews, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Elmwood Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel is assisting the family. Born in Tuscaloosa, AL on October 5, 1936, Mrs. Matthews was a daughter of the late Grover Worthington Franklin and Orville Roberts Franklin. Glenda retired from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She loved her church and was an active member of White Rock Baptist Church, and never missed an opportunity to share the gospel with anyone she met. Surviving are her husband, Barney R. Matthews; daughters, Terrie Morrison (Mike) of Lexington, Doris Hill (John) of Lugoff, Sybil Stowers, (Greg) of Irmo, and Wendy Manos (Bobby) of Gilbert; five grandchildren, Angela Melton (Nathan), Jessica Burris (Jamie), Michelle Bumgarner (Perry), Bobby Manos, Jr. (Layne), Kenneth Manos; eleven great-grandchildren and one expected. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-father, George Duncanson; son, Donald Edward Matthews; and her five siblings, Billy H. Franklin, Janet Rushing, Stewart Franklin, Lucky McCollum, and Thelma Louise Franklin. Memorials may be made to White Rock Baptist Church, 1409 Peace Haven Road, Chapin, SC 29036. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
Other ways to show your sympathy

