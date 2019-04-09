Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Glenda Cunningham Purvis COLUMBIA - Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Cunningham Purvis, 96, who entered into rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019, will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, SC, at a time to be announced. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. Glenda Purvis will be buried in a graveside service Wednesday, TIME at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Columbia, SC. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Epworth Children's Home. Mrs. Glenda Cunningham Purvis was born in Lancaster, SC on November 27, 1922, to Conley Gilliam and Mary Ellen Roberts Cunningham. She married Theodore Dewitt Purvis, Jr on May 13, 1939, and the couple had three children. She was a retouch artist working with her husband, Ted, at Munn-Teal Photography studio in Columbia, SC. After moving to Hartsville, she continued her artistry at Ashcraft Studio. She later retired from Roses department store as Sales Manager and moved back to Columbia to enjoy her extra time with her sweet younger sister, family, and friends. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and attended Rosewood Baptist Church with her sister. Her Christian belief guided and influenced her daily life. She passed her gifts of compassion, generosity, and love to everyone she encountered through her cooking, fearlessness, strength, elegance, entertainment, youthfulness, and organization. Over the years, her hobbies included running, gardening, hair styling, singing, attending Bible study and volunteering. Glenda was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Glenda is survived by her son, Theodore Dewitt Purvis, III (Sara Hendrix Purvis); her granddaughter, Lea Purvis Hickey (Greg); her great-grandchildren, Ethan Matthew Hickey, and Mary Ellyn Hickey; her sister, Nell Cunningham Boozer; and her loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Dewitt Purvis, jr; and her sons, John Carson Purvis and Ronny Purvis.

306 West Home Avenue

Hartsville , SC 29550

