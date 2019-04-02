1st SGT (Ret.) Glenn W. Blake, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for 1st SGT (Ret.) Glenn W. Blake, Jr. will be held Wednesday 12:00 noon at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019