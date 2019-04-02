Glenn Blake Jr.

1st SGT (Ret.) Glenn W. Blake, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for 1st SGT (Ret.) Glenn W. Blake, Jr. will be held Wednesday 12:00 noon at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019
