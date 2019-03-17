Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Bowers. View Sign

Glenn Bowers COLUMBIA - Glenn Bowers, 70, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Born July 7, 1948 at a U.S. military hospital in Bremen, Germany, he was the son of the late Rhudar and Elfriede Bowers. He was a proud U.S. Army brat who once played on an all-Europe all-star baseball team that competed in the 1963 Babe Ruth League World Series in Farmington, New Mexico. Mr. Bowers was a 1970 graduate of Clemson University and a devoted Tiger fan. He was an IPTAY scholarship donor, Heisman Life Donor, and member of the Anna Calhoun Clemson Society. He was a 1974 graduate of the University of South Carolina Law School, where he was Managing Editor of the Law Review and a member of the Order of Wig and Robe. He practiced law for almost forty years, serving in 1991 as president of the S.C. Defense Research and Trial Lawyers Association and consistently rated by his peers as a leading lawyer. Mr. Bowers is survived by his wife, Christy Snipes Bowers; sons, Chris Caughman (Mary Benton), Matthew Bowers, and Andrew Bowers; daughter, Ainsley Bowers; and three grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Andrews (Stuart) and Margaret Rollins (Michael); and brother, Roy Bowers (Sandra). Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 o'clock at Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia SC, followed by the memorial service at noon, with Rev. Jason Moore officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Clemson University. Please direct your gift to (fund) in memory of Glenn Bowers. Gifts may be made online at clemson.edu/isupportcu or by mail at Clemson University Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Funeral Home Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais)

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

