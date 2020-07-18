Glenn Jefcoat LONGWOOD, FL - Glenn Thomas Jefcoat was born October 7, 1941 in Swansea, South Carolina. He was the 10th of 11 children to his late father Colin Jefcoat and the second of three children to his late mother Mary Ellen Argoe Jefcoat. He died peacefully June 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was raised in the country on his family farm which may have inspired his love for gardening and watching things grow. He planted beautiful gardens and generously shared cuttings of his plants with others so they could enjoy a piece of that beauty. He loved playing the piano and played by ear for Saint Paul Pentacostal Holiness Church In SC from ages 12 to his early 20s where he also served as a Sunday school teacher. His deep melodic voice sang in a wonderful baritone. A self-made southern gentleman, he went on to do many things, including ambitiously working his way up from the mailroom to District Manager at Hooper Holmes Inc and serving as National Field Director at Barbara Nolan Market Research. He had an aesthetic flair and an eye for talent that he used to design custom gowns in the pageant world and judged a number of state and local beauty pageants. He also served as business manager for several Miss South Carolinas. Glenn loved people and even after retiring, continued to work doing product demonstrations and promotions enamoring people with his southern charm and welcoming sense of hospitality. He will be lovingly missed by his daughters, Jennifer "JJ" Jefcoat and Kimberly S Jefcoat; his son, Glenn T Jefcoat II (Jeff) and daugher-in-law Mia Jefcoat; his companion, Robert Marino; his cherished grandchildren Scarlett and Drake Jefcoat; the mother of his children, Jennifer Jefcoat; his half-brother Larry Jeffcoat; half sister Wren Miller; and a number of special family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Ann Harrington; his brother Lacey Jeffcoat and six half-siblings. He proudly spelled Jefcoat with one 'f' while others in his family spelled it with two 'f's'. Glenn had a strong, self-reliant spirit and deep trust in God -- beautifully expressed in this timeless passage of wisdom he once wrote in 1985: "Be yourself --- but be your best self. Dare to be different and to follow your own star. And don't be afraid to be happy. Enjoy what is beautiful. Love with all your heart and soul. Believe that those you love, love you. Forget what you have done for your friends and remember what they have done for you. Disregard what the world owes you and concentrate on what you owe the world. When you are faced with a decision, make that decision as wisely as possible --- then forget it. The moment of absolute certainty never arrives. Above all, remember that God helps those who help themselves. Act as if everything depended upon you and pray as if everything depended upon God." Glenn certainly did. Due to Covid-19, the Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



