Glenn Mullin Rivers (MSgt.), USAF (Ret.) COLUMBIA Glenn Mullin Rivers, 69, of Columbia, died at his residence on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born March 10, 1949 in Augusta, GA, he was a son of the late Joseph Floyd Rivers and Mary Elizabeth Mullin Rivers. Glenn was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and attended Augusta University where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. It was during this time that he developed a lifelong passion for golf. He joined the United States Air Force in 1973. The Air Force allowed him to obtain his degree in Applied Science and to travel the world. While serving his country, he was recruited to play in many international golf tournaments and became a popular golf partner of dignitaries and celebrities who visited the bases where he was stationed. After retiring from the Air Force in 1997, Glenn entered civilian life as an employee of the State of South Carolina until his retirement in 2016. He remained an avid golfer until his health caused him to retire his clubs. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Hughes. Survivors include his loving sisters, Mary Jo Rivers Spark and her husband, Dr. Harvey Spark of Hewitt, TX, Cynthia Rivers Lewis of Augusta, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews. In death as in life, Glenn's aspiration was to never be a burden. Therefore, no formal ceremony will be held and in accordance with his wishes, his cremated remains will be scattered in places dear to his heart. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, Columbia, SC. is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

