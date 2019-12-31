Glenn "GR" Roy Davis WEST COLUMBIA - Glenn "GR" Roy Davis, 65, of West Columbia, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. He was born April 7, 1954 in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Claudie and Ola Mae Davis. Glenn was a graduate of Spring Valley High School, Class of 1974. He retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections after 44 years of service. Glenn is survived by his wife, Faye; daughter, Sarah, both of West Columbia; his son, Brian (Alecia) Davis of Lexington; grandchildren, Riley and Skylar Davis; brothers Ronald (Jeanette) Davis and Larry Davis, all of Columbia. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Ola Mae and Claudie Davis, and his brother Wayne Davis. Glenn loved spending time at the beach with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was a wonderful husband, father, and "Papa." Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at South Congaree Baptist Church in West Columbia.

