Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Taylor. View Sign

Glenn L. Taylor COLUMBIA A private memorial service for Ret. Major Glenn L. Taylor, 82, will be held at Fort Jackson Chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Mr. Taylor was born February 8, 1937 in Kinston, NC, and passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Hazel Noble and Aubrey L. Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a retired U.S. Army Major. His service included two tours in Vietnam where he received numerous honors and medals for his valor and heroism. Among these was the coveted Distinguished Flying Cross presented for his heroic actions in saving American lives in combat. He was a true Patriot and loved his country dearly. He is survived by his wife, Kathy S. Taylor; his son, Will (Alison) Taylor of Mount Pleasant; his son, Robert (Edna) Taylor of Walnut, California; and his daughter, Tammy (Lee) Marshall of Lexington. He is also survived by his grandson, Liam Taylor; granddaughters, Olivia and Maren Taylor, all of Mount Pleasant, SC; and his mother-in-law, Eunice W. Sorrow of Abbeville, SC. Mr. Taylor was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His humor and affection will be missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at .

Glenn L. Taylor COLUMBIA A private memorial service for Ret. Major Glenn L. Taylor, 82, will be held at Fort Jackson Chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Mr. Taylor was born February 8, 1937 in Kinston, NC, and passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Hazel Noble and Aubrey L. Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a retired U.S. Army Major. His service included two tours in Vietnam where he received numerous honors and medals for his valor and heroism. Among these was the coveted Distinguished Flying Cross presented for his heroic actions in saving American lives in combat. He was a true Patriot and loved his country dearly. He is survived by his wife, Kathy S. Taylor; his son, Will (Alison) Taylor of Mount Pleasant; his son, Robert (Edna) Taylor of Walnut, California; and his daughter, Tammy (Lee) Marshall of Lexington. He is also survived by his grandson, Liam Taylor; granddaughters, Olivia and Maren Taylor, all of Mount Pleasant, SC; and his mother-in-law, Eunice W. Sorrow of Abbeville, SC. Mr. Taylor was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His humor and affection will be missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Funeral Home Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel

820 W Dunbar Rd

W. Columbia , SC 29170

(803) 755-3527 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close