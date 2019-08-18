Gloria Beckworth Bagnal CHAPIN, SC - Gloria Beckworth Bagnal, 87, passed away on August 11, 2019 at Generations in Chapin, S.C. She was the daughter of the late H. A. (Beck) Beckworth and Thelma Raffield Beckworth. Mrs. Bagnal was predeceased by her husband, Joe H. Bagnal. Mrs. Bagnal was born in Cheraw S.C. and reared in Sumter, S.C. She was a former administrator for many years at Wilson Hall School in Sumter. After her retirement from Wilson Hall, she and her husband, Joe, spent their retirement years in the mountains of North Carolina, just outside of Hendersonville. She is survived by three sons, Joseph H. Bagnal, Jr and wife, Shelley of Lexington, S.C., Hancel B. Bagnal and wife, Renee of Columbia, S.C., and Dale Bagnal, of Sumter, S.C; and a daughter, Kim Bagnal Inman and husband, David, of Prosperity, S.C; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main St., Lexington, S.C., with the Rev. Dan Williams presiding. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Blue Star Mothers of the Midlands, PO Box 1955, Lexington, S.C. 29072, or to a .

