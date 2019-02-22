Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Brown. View Sign

Gloria Faye Harris Brown COLUMBIA - Gloria Faye Harris Brown of Columbia was born in Brooklyn New York on April 7, 1942 gloria graduated from C a Johnson and receive a nursing degree as an LPN from the Waverly school of nursing. She retired from the South Carolina Department of mental health. She has proceeded into death by her parents the late Mary L. Harris and Alonso S. Harris, one brother Ronald A. Harris, Her grandparents the late Reverend Susie Bell And Reverend David king. He is now resting with Jesus, in the presence of the king of kings. She has a new kingdom of residence, called heaven. She leaves to mourn her husband of 39 years, Mr. Levi Brown Jr. A great aunt Katie K. Hill, daughters Tanyua(Hector) Anderson, Tracey L. McCloud, Teia D. (Patrick) Sinkler, one son Mark Allen (Machelle) McCloud. Three adoring grandsons Durail McCloud Anderson, Tarik and Khari McCloud, a special granddaughter Alexis Rice, Four sisters Jacqueline H. Sims, Cynthia H. Hill, Andrea (Milton) Montgomery, Jewell Yvehe Harris all of Columbia. Alonzo N. (Margaret) Harris of Columbia. Charles M. Harris of Atlanta Ga. Larry A. Harris of Columbia and special friends: Francina Edmonds, Jackie Hawkins and Mary Simmons. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Gloria was a proud member of Glory church international of Two Notch Rd. and a founding member of the Light the Path Christian Women's fellowship of Columbia SC. Be encouraged by mother Brown's great faith. A service to celebrate her life will be held 3:30 pm Saturday February 23, 2019 in the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign the online guest book at

4645 Hardscrabble Road

Columbia , SC 29229

