Dr. Gloria Brunson Pipkin

June 28, 1943 - November 7, 2020

Moncks Corner, South Carolina - Dr. Gloria Brunson Pipkin of Moncks Corner widow of Glenn Pipkin, Sr. passed away November 7, 2020. Dr. Pipkin was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1943 to the late Isaac Aaron "Dutch" Brunson and Kathleen Josey Brunson. She grew up in the Jamestown community near Moncks Corner. Dr. Pipkin graduated from Macedonia High School in 1961. After high school, she worked for over 10 years in a family medical practice in Moncks Corner. In 1974 she graduated from the College of Health Professionals at the Medical University of South Carolina as a Physician's Assistant. Dr. Pipkin continued with this profession for 11 more years, until entering the College of Charleston, where she obtained a B.S. degree in Biology in 1988. Her dental education was pursued at the College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, where she graduated in 1994.

Dr. Pipkin began her practice in general dentistry in Moncks Corner following her dental school graduation in 1994. She has served on numerous committees during her career. In 2003-2004 Dr. Pipkin was president of the Coastal District Dental Society. She has served as a delegate to the South Carolina Dental Association's House of Delegates since 1996. Dr. Pipkin had the distinction of serving as the second female president of the entire South Carolina Dental Association in 2015. Her theme that year was "Branching into the New Age of Dentistry." The Annual Session that year was held at the Charleston Marriott. Among the issues confronting the South Carolina Dental Association that year were: drafting legislation that year to establish clear guidelines for sedation in dentistry, having to contend with several anti-fluoride groups trying to remove water fluoridation programs, dealing with the mid-level provider movement, and addressing the low reimbursement rates for the Medicaid dental program.

Dr. Pipkin was a member of several additional dental organizations: The Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Practice Administration, and the American Academy of Female Dentists. Because of her many contributions to dentistry, she was selected for Fellowship in the American College of Dentists.

In the community, Dr. Pipkin was very involved. She was a past president of the Moncks Corner Rotary Club, as well as a Paul Harris Fellow there. Dr. Pipkin served on the Callen-Lacey Advisory Board, the Berkeley County Museum Board of Directors, the Trident Medical Center Advisory Board, the Palmetto Alzheimer's Advisory Board, the Trident Library Board, and on the Board of Directors of the Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina. She was a member of the National Association of Female Executives. Additionally she had also been a corporate sponsor of the Berkeley County Schools. Dr. Pipkin served as the president of the Hell Hole Swamp Festival as well as the Concerned Citizens of Jamestown community organization. She was also instrumental in launching the Jamestown EMS. Dr. Pipkin was honored as the Honorary Commander of the 16th Airlift Squadron at the Charleston Air Force Base.

Dr. Pipkin was very active in the Jamestown Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Music Director, choir member, and the church pianist and organist.

For relaxation, Dr. Pipkin enjoyed her hobbies of gardening, needlework, and painting with both watercolors and oils. Due to her artistic talents, she was a loyal member of the Berkeley Artists Guild.

She is survived by a son- Glenn H. Pipkin, Jr. of Moncks Corner; a sister- Jackie B. Lucas of Jamestown; a brother- Thomas H. Brunson and his wife, Anne, of Jamestown; a step sister- Penny Metts and her husband, J.D., of Moncks Corner; nieces- Lisa B. Clark and Trebor B. Boatright; nephew- Robert Brunson; great nieces- Carson Brunson, Cassi Clark and Braylin Clark; great nephews- Cade Brunson, Braddock Keffer and Trenton Keffer; sister in law- Linda D. Brunson. She is predeceased by a brother- Robert L. Brunson; step father- James W. Scott and close companion John R. Cumbie.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, AVL Ministry, PO Box 104, Jamestown, SC 29453.





