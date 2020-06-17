Gloria C. Shelton COLUMBIA - The private graveside service for Gloria C. Shelton, 73, of Columbia, will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212. Pastor Scott Crede will officiate. Gloria was born in Whigham, Georgia on September 16, 1946 and passed into the presence of her Savior on June 14, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland under the care of hospice. She was the daughter of the late William Douglas Collins and Helen Hester Collins of Batesburg. After graduating from Batesburg Leesville High School, Gloria went on to retire from the State of S.C. after working many years for various state agencies, including the S.C. Highway Department, S.C. Tax Commission and SLED. Throughout her life, she was known for her wonderful cooking, love of decorating, and gracious hosting. Her greatest joy came from being called Mom and later, becoming Nana to her two grandsons. She was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Survivors include one daughter, Heidi Hoffman (Bret); grandchildren, Trevor and Alex Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Collins and Mildred Whitmire. Those who preceded her in death include her late husband Donald R. Shelton; brothers, Sammy and Todd Collins, along with her parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 17, 2020.