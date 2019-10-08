Gloria Elnora Swanson COLUMBIA Memorial services for Mrs. Gloria Elnora Swanson will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 1106 Wildwood Lane, Elgin. Wake services for Mrs. Swanson will be held today at 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her husband, Eric Swanson; sons, Barry, Samuel and Byron Reed and Bradley West; daughters, Tammy West and Astrida Summers; brother, Gregory Reed; sisters, Jacquelyn Mack and Sharon Holmes; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Swanson can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2019