Gloria Elnora Swanson

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness
1106 Wildwood Lane
Elgin, SC
View Map
Obituary
Gloria Elnora Swanson COLUMBIA Memorial services for Mrs. Gloria Elnora Swanson will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 1106 Wildwood Lane, Elgin. Wake services for Mrs. Swanson will be held today at 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her husband, Eric Swanson; sons, Barry, Samuel and Byron Reed and Bradley West; daughters, Tammy West and Astrida Summers; brother, Gregory Reed; sisters, Jacquelyn Mack and Sharon Holmes; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Swanson can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2019
