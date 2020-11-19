Gloria Eyvon Robinson
February 3, 1968 - November 11, 2020
Winnsboro, South Carolina - Ms. Gloria E. Robinson of 105 Chalmers St. Winnsboro SC passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, John Robinson, Joseph Cullum, Trevion and Tre'vella Adams. Graveside service will be 1 pm Fri. Nov. 20, 2020 @ Fairfield Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2020.