Gloria Jean French COLUMBIA - Gloria Jean French was born July 23, 1943, to the late Frank Williams and Hattie Mae Sweat Ball in Sumter, South Carolina. Gloria left Sumter at an early age and lived in New Jersey for over 45 years. She worked as a Patient Advocate for several years at Willow Brook in Staten Island before returning to South Carolina in 2003. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Home Health for eight years before illness caused her to retire in 2010. She joined Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she sang on the Mass Choir and severed on various ministries faithfully. She leaves to mourn her death son-in-law James Pinckney, Step-daughter Yvette French, granddaughters, Sharonda (Errol) Gordon, Jawanna (Freddie) Watson, great-grandchildren, Lexus McNeil, Adria Gordon, EJ Gordon, great-great-grandchildren Uriah McNeil whom she enjoyed spending time with, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other family members too many to name. The homegoing service for Gloria J. French will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 110 Broomstraw Road, Chapin, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020