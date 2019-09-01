Gloria Hipp SALUDA - Gloria Mitchell Eidson Hipp, 78, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late James Dubose Mitchell and Janie Barnes Mitchell, she was the wife of Bobby William Hipp and was first married to the late Ernest Tucker Eidson. Mrs. Hipp was retired from Knights Industries and was a member of Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church. Surviving are her husband, Bobby William Hipp, a daughter, Tonya Eidson of Saluda, a son, Keith Eidson (Laura) of Leesville, three step-children, Doris (Tony) Lake, Dean (Andrea) Hipp, and Wade (Crystal) Hipp, all of Saluda, a sister, Nadine Richardson of Saluda, two grandchildren, Adam Eidson and Katie Eidson, seven step-grandchildren, Courtney Lake, Jessica (Eduardo) Reyes, Emily, John, Devin, Grace and Daniel Hipp, and one step-great-grandson, Logan Reyes. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church with Rev. Tommy Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 340 Hickory Grove Rd., Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 1, 2019