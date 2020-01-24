Gloria J. Pearson WINNSBORO SC - Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria J. Pearson, of Apt. A-1 Laurelwood Ct, will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The United House of Prayer for All People, Winnsboro SC with burial in the Mt. Zion AME Church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 6pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Mrs. Gloria J. Pearson dies Saturday, January 18, 2020. Surviving: her husband, six children, nine siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020