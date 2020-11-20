1/
Gloria Jacob
November 18, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Gloria J. Jacob, 79, of West Columbia, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Bernice and James Cothran, Sr.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Tonya) Jacob, Greg (Robin) Jacob, and Keith (Mary) Jacob; her sister, Darlene Sullivan; and by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Homer W. Jacob, and her dear son, Ronnie M. Jacob.
Gloria had a love for animals that was seconded only to her love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who's lives she touched.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in Southland Memorial Gardens, Chapel of Hope, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
NOV
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens, Chapel of Hope
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
