Gloria Phillips Floyd TURBEVILLE - Gloria Phillips Floyd, age 77, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, after an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church, directed by Floyd Funeral Home with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 7 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Sumter County she was a daughter of the late Colie Laverne Phillips and Miriam Elaine Thomas Phillips. She was an insurance sales agent and retired from Coker Insurance. She was a member of Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the choir, and a music & fine arts coach for youth. She was a Registered Representative of Securities Management and Research. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Iris Phillips Bilstein; two brothers, Bennett Laverne Phillips and James Byron Phillips. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Floyd (Eric) Coker of Turbeville, Aimee Floyd (Mike) Shute of Oak Ridge, TN; one son, Merritt Lawrence "Rett" (Tina) Floyd, Jr. of Turbeville; one sister, Katherine Dale Phillips of Palm Springs, CA; one brother, Wayne Thomas (Sandra) Phillips of Stockdale, TX; and nine grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Music Department, 1099 Horse Branch Road, Turbeville, SC 29162. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 20, 2019