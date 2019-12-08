Gloria Hepler Rahiser COLUMBIA Gloria Hepler Rahiser, 89, previously from Columbia, SC, died peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Watkinsville, GA. Born in Evans City, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank Albert and Edith Elnora Barto Hepler. Gloria loved cooking, gardening, and most of all her family. She assisted her husband with the operation of his consulting business, Robert H. Rahiser & Associates. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and active in the University of South Carolina Gamecock Club. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Diane R. and Dr. Robert Windham of Watkinsville, GA, grandchildren Daniel Windham, Melissa Windham, Clancey and Shawn Stephens, and Emily Windham, and great-granddaughters Addyson and Riley Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert H. Rahiser, and two sons John and Dennis Rahiser. A private service was held for the family and she was laid to rest next to her husband, in the churchyard of First Presbyterian Church, Columbia. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Care Team Ministry at First Presbyterian. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel was in charge. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019