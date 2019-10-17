Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel of Lexington Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Sue Smith Lexington - Gloria Sue Smith passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 while surrounded by her family and friends, after a long battle with Vascular Dementia. Gloria Sue Smith was born on April 26, 1946 in Kemper County, Mississippi, the youngest daughter of the late Walter Allen and Mildred Massey Allen. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris White, Hazel Cook; brothers, Wayne Allen, Raymond Allen, Leonard Allen and William "Bill" Allen. Sue moved several times as a young girl between Mississippi and South Carolina but was always close to family. After graduating from Aiken High School she worked for Southwestern Bell in Jackson, Mississippi and Savannah, Georgia. While in Savannah she met Don Smith, her husband of 49 years. During Don's Army career, Don and Sue began their family, raising two children, as well as enlarging their circle of friends. Don and Sue lived in Walterboro, SC and then moved to Lexington, SC. Sue received an associate's degree in Medical Technology from Midlands Technical College and a Bachelors in Health Science from the Medical University of South Carolina. She worked at Smith Kline, Palmetto Pathology, The South Carolina State Hospital and South Carolina Department of Health. Sue and Don were long time members of Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington, South Carolina volunteering in the church nursery and being active with the Senior Adults. Sue and Don enjoyed traveling on mission trips to Honduras with International Christian Hospice along with church mission trips. Following a diagnosis of vascular dementia in 2014, Sue and Don relocated to Presbyterian Home of South Carolina- Columbia. Sue is survived by her husband, Donald Smith of Lexington; son, Michael Smith (Becky) of Plano, Texas; and daughter, Shannon Sharp (Will) of Lexington; grandsons, Jordan Smith, Bennett Smith, Erek Smith; granddaughters, Gracen Sharp and Ruby Claire Sharp. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Lexington Baptist Church. Entombment will be held privately by the family. The family will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington located at 4720 Augusta Road in Lexington. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Presbyterian Home of South Carolina- Columbia - Jasmine Memory Care. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Gloria Sue Smith Lexington - Gloria Sue Smith passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 while surrounded by her family and friends, after a long battle with Vascular Dementia. Gloria Sue Smith was born on April 26, 1946 in Kemper County, Mississippi, the youngest daughter of the late Walter Allen and Mildred Massey Allen. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris White, Hazel Cook; brothers, Wayne Allen, Raymond Allen, Leonard Allen and William "Bill" Allen. Sue moved several times as a young girl between Mississippi and South Carolina but was always close to family. After graduating from Aiken High School she worked for Southwestern Bell in Jackson, Mississippi and Savannah, Georgia. While in Savannah she met Don Smith, her husband of 49 years. During Don's Army career, Don and Sue began their family, raising two children, as well as enlarging their circle of friends. Don and Sue lived in Walterboro, SC and then moved to Lexington, SC. Sue received an associate's degree in Medical Technology from Midlands Technical College and a Bachelors in Health Science from the Medical University of South Carolina. She worked at Smith Kline, Palmetto Pathology, The South Carolina State Hospital and South Carolina Department of Health. Sue and Don were long time members of Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington, South Carolina volunteering in the church nursery and being active with the Senior Adults. Sue and Don enjoyed traveling on mission trips to Honduras with International Christian Hospice along with church mission trips. Following a diagnosis of vascular dementia in 2014, Sue and Don relocated to Presbyterian Home of South Carolina- Columbia. Sue is survived by her husband, Donald Smith of Lexington; son, Michael Smith (Becky) of Plano, Texas; and daughter, Shannon Sharp (Will) of Lexington; grandsons, Jordan Smith, Bennett Smith, Erek Smith; granddaughters, Gracen Sharp and Ruby Claire Sharp. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Lexington Baptist Church. Entombment will be held privately by the family. The family will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington located at 4720 Augusta Road in Lexington. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Presbyterian Home of South Carolina- Columbia - Jasmine Memory Care. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close