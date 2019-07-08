Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Visitation 10:00 AM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Burial Following Services Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Brank Teseniar SUMTER - Gloria Brank Teseniar, 79, widow of Donald (Don) Frederick Teseniar, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Gardens of Sumter. Born in Whitmire, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Paul Brank and Mary O'Shields Brank. Mrs. Teseniar was a member of Alice Drive Baptist Church and was also a longtime former member of Grace Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday school. She organized and led the first Alzheimer's support group at National Healthcare Center and was committed to serving families and residents as director of admissions at various Senior care facilities in Sumter. Most people however, knew her for her generosity, radiant smile and warm hugs. She never met a stranger. Surviving are two sons, Jonathan Teseniar (Wynn) of Sumter and Mark Teseniar (Nan) of Charleston; one daughter, Leslie Ann Yell (David) of Pittsboro, N.C.; one brother, Bill (Brenda) Brank of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Laila Teseniar, Tessa Yell, Caroline Yell and Drew Yell; her longtime friend, caregiver and part of the family, Edith Kelly. She was predeceased by a brother, Carlton Brank and his wife Janelle. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Chandler officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Tuesday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at the home of her son, 225 Haynsworth St. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr. # 210, Columbia, S.C. 29210. On-line condolences may be sent to

