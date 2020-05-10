Gloria Vernice Nine COLUMBIA - Gloria Vernice Nine, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 due to lung complications. Vernice, as she preferred to be called, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She was born on October 11, 1942 in Sabine Parrish, LA to the late Claudie and Bessie Self. Vernice married the love of her life, Charles A. Nine, on July 12, 1958. They raised two sons, Jay and Roger and two daughters, Wendy and Karen. Charles was in the Army and soon after getting married, they were stationed in Honolulu, HI, where Jay and Wendy were born. They were then stationed at Valley Forge, PA, where Roger and Karen were born. The Army relocated the family to Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC in 1974, where the family blossomed and both Vernice and Charles retired. Vernice was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games on her computer. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and somehow never forgot any birthdays. Her smile, sense of humor and love will be missed more than words can express. In addition to her parents, Vernice was preceded in death by her husband Charles, and sister, Audrey. She is survived by her four children; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date due to the current world situation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.