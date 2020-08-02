1/1
Gloria Wilson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Wilson COLUMBIA - Gloria Wilson was born on December 11, 1939 in Cayce, South Carolina. She is the daughter to the late Nathaniel and Elizabeth (Bloom) Cokley also of Cayce, South Carolina. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Cayce, South Carolina in 1958. She worked with the Richland county school district for 16 years retiring in 1985. She received her cosmetology license from Kenneth Schuler School for cosmetology. She was a foster parent for over 18 years to a host of young children. She is survived by her daughter Shirley (Kerry) Roddick. Her brother Howard (Laura) Cokley and her sister Joyce Robinson. Gloria has seven grandchildren Crystal Roddick, Ebony Roddick and Brittni Roddick. John Thomas. Roan (Shereeka) Thomas, Qlinton Thomas, Winney Thomas McCoy. She has 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, loving cousins' relatives and friends. Also mourning this great loss is Timothy Johnson who Gloria raised as one of her own. Public viewing for Ms. Wilson will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 2:00 PM 5:00 pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved