Gloria Wilson COLUMBIA - Gloria Wilson was born on December 11, 1939 in Cayce, South Carolina. She is the daughter to the late Nathaniel and Elizabeth (Bloom) Cokley also of Cayce, South Carolina. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Cayce, South Carolina in 1958. She worked with the Richland county school district for 16 years retiring in 1985. She received her cosmetology license from Kenneth Schuler School for cosmetology. She was a foster parent for over 18 years to a host of young children. She is survived by her daughter Shirley (Kerry) Roddick. Her brother Howard (Laura) Cokley and her sister Joyce Robinson. Gloria has seven grandchildren Crystal Roddick, Ebony Roddick and Brittni Roddick. John Thomas. Roan (Shereeka) Thomas, Qlinton Thomas, Winney Thomas McCoy. She has 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, loving cousins' relatives and friends. Also mourning this great loss is Timothy Johnson who Gloria raised as one of her own. Public viewing for Ms. Wilson will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 2:00 PM 5:00 pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
