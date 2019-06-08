Goldie Miller

Goldie Mae Miller COLUMBIA - Goldie Mae Miller Services for Goldie Mae Miller, 84, of Columbia, will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Mrs. Miller passed away June 6, 2019. Born in Charleston, WVA, she was the daughter of the late Mary Amy Combs. Goldie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed. Goldie is survived by her children, son, Michael R. Miller (Vandee) of Gaston, daughters, Pat Macaruso (Steven) of Columbia, Kathy Foster (Grant) of Blythewood; grandchildren, Krao and Kaowao Hasanee, Natalie and Katy Macaruso, Kristen and James Foster. In addition to her parents, Goldie was predeceased by her devoted husband of 48 years, James A. Miller; grandson, Brandon Foster; brother, Larry Combs. The family would like to thank the staff of National Healthcare at Parklane and Caris Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 140 Stoneridge Drive, #210, Columbia, SC 29210, or the . Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 8, 2019
