Gordon Henry
November 12, 2020
Newberry, South Carolina - Gordon C. Henry of Newberry died November 12 at the Hospice House of the Piedmont in Greenwood after a short illness.
He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, a son of the late Herbert and Edith Briggs Henry.
He received his BA in 1953 and his master's degree in journalism in 1960.
Gordon was associated with Newberry College from 1969 through 2011, filling positions in teaching and administration. He received the Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree from Newberry College in 2006 and was honored as the College's Outstanding Non-Alumnus in 2007.
Gordon was an active member in the Newberry Rotary Club and the Newberry County Historical and Museum Society.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Fae Henry; children, Laurie J. Henry and Karl S. Henry; grandchildren, Eric Drury and Rebecca Drury; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to view and sign the register at Whitaker Funeral Home on Wednesday through Friday, November 18-20, between the hours of 10:00 AM and 4:30 PM.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com
