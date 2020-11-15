1/
Gordon Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Henry
November 12, 2020
Newberry, South Carolina - Gordon C. Henry of Newberry died November 12 at the Hospice House of the Piedmont in Greenwood after a short illness.
He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, a son of the late Herbert and Edith Briggs Henry.
He received his BA in 1953 and his master's degree in journalism in 1960.
Gordon was associated with Newberry College from 1969 through 2011, filling positions in teaching and administration. He received the Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree from Newberry College in 2006 and was honored as the College's Outstanding Non-Alumnus in 2007.
Gordon was an active member in the Newberry Rotary Club and the Newberry County Historical and Museum Society.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Fae Henry; children, Laurie J. Henry and Karl S. Henry; grandchildren, Eric Drury and Rebecca Drury; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to view and sign the register at Whitaker Funeral Home on Wednesday through Friday, November 18-20, between the hours of 10:00 AM and 4:30 PM.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
10:00 - 04:30 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Viewing
10:00 - 04:30 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Viewing
10:00 - 04:30 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newberry Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved