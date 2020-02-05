Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Hugh Peters Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Hugh Peters, Sr. COLUMBIA - Gordon Hugh Peters, Sr., 86, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Miami, Florida, August 27, 1933, he was the son of the late Hugh Peters, Jr. and Annie Hearn Peters. Those left to treasure his memories are his wife and best friend, Carroll Rooney Peters; children, Gordon Jr. (Dianne), Gayle Pumo (Mark), and Robert Sr. (LaRou); grandchildren, Mary Cowand, Hunter and Annie Peters, Callie and Brooke Pumo, Sara, Marie, and Robert Jr. Peters; sister, Martha Anne Collins; niece, Cheryl Calhoun (Shelley); as well as his great niece, Caroline. After graduating from Miami Edison High School, Gordon attended the University of Florida where he became a lifelong Gator fan. He then honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He earned a bachelors degree from Emory University and a masters degree from Indiana University. Gordon began his career with one of the "Big Eight" accounting firms, Touche Ross and Company in Miami, FL. He was later hired by First Federal Savings & Loan, where he was Senior Vice President and Controller. In 1979 he relocated to Columbia, SC, where he was President and COO of Standard Federal for more than nine years. He became a partner with Coldwell Banker, Jenkins & Gallup and ultimately retired as a Loan Officer with Cendant Mortgage. Gordon was a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church where he belonged to the Good News Sunday School class and served as a Deacon and Elder Emeritus. He was very active in his community where he served as Chairman of the Board for the Salvation Army of the Midlands, President of the Spring Valley Rotary Club, member of the Columbia YMCA Board and a board member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. His responsibility at the Chamber was to establish a Better Business Bureau for the Midlands, as well as adjoining counties including Charleston county. He became the first President and Chairman for the Bureau. Gordon had a lifelong love of golf, fishing in Biscayne Bay, and hiking. He was always willing to help others and genuinely cared. He enjoyed his friends and maintained childhood friendships. Most of all he treasured spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life Service for Gordon will be held at two o'clock, Saturday, February 8th at Northeast Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock in the church atrium. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Watercrest Memory Care, Lighthouse Hospice, and Karen Hartman with Right at Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, Faith Fund, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223 or to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at

