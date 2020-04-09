Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon James Laudenslager. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon James Laudenslager COLUMBIA Mr. Gordon James Laudenslager (Gordo), 82, formerly of Allentown, Pennsylvania entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020. His family moved to South Carolina with Mack Truck where he was an engineer for 28 years and longtime resident of Columbia. He was the son of the late Stanley W. Laudenslager and Sadie Mae Laudenslager. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marlene Gaile Laudenslager; daughter, Melissa (Laudenslager) Moseley; son-in-law, Ben Moseley; grandsons, Noah Moseley, Zachary Moseley; seven nieces and one nephew. As a young family, they often rode snowmobiles at Lake Pocono, enjoyed "Laudenslager" picnics, and throwing elaborately themed parties. Gordon was an accomplished drummer for the Glenn E. Miller band for more than 22 years. He absolutely loved music. He enjoyed seeing his grandsons play football and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Gordon loved Nascar and attended numerous races in Charlotte, North Carolina and Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Gordon and Marlene were fans of anything western and he would often be seen sporting a cowboy hat, boots, and belt buckles. He was a passionate gardener. He and Marlene won numerous awards for "Yard of the Month". They played bocce, lawn darts, and croquet. Gordon enjoyed shopping with Marlene and playing cards with longtime friends. Gordon will be missed but not forgotten. He was a loyal loving husband, father and friend. He loved being called "Grandpa", "Dad" and "Honey". Gordon will rest at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will hold a private service.

Gordon James Laudenslager COLUMBIA Mr. Gordon James Laudenslager (Gordo), 82, formerly of Allentown, Pennsylvania entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020. His family moved to South Carolina with Mack Truck where he was an engineer for 28 years and longtime resident of Columbia. He was the son of the late Stanley W. Laudenslager and Sadie Mae Laudenslager. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marlene Gaile Laudenslager; daughter, Melissa (Laudenslager) Moseley; son-in-law, Ben Moseley; grandsons, Noah Moseley, Zachary Moseley; seven nieces and one nephew. As a young family, they often rode snowmobiles at Lake Pocono, enjoyed "Laudenslager" picnics, and throwing elaborately themed parties. Gordon was an accomplished drummer for the Glenn E. Miller band for more than 22 years. He absolutely loved music. He enjoyed seeing his grandsons play football and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Gordon loved Nascar and attended numerous races in Charlotte, North Carolina and Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Gordon and Marlene were fans of anything western and he would often be seen sporting a cowboy hat, boots, and belt buckles. He was a passionate gardener. He and Marlene won numerous awards for "Yard of the Month". They played bocce, lawn darts, and croquet. Gordon enjoyed shopping with Marlene and playing cards with longtime friends. Gordon will be missed but not forgotten. He was a loyal loving husband, father and friend. He loved being called "Grandpa", "Dad" and "Honey". Gordon will rest at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will hold a private service. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close