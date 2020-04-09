Gordon James Laudenslager COLUMBIA Mr. Gordon James Laudenslager (Gordo), 82, formerly of Allentown, Pennsylvania entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020. His family moved to South Carolina with Mack Truck where he was an engineer for 28 years and longtime resident of Columbia. He was the son of the late Stanley W. Laudenslager and Sadie Mae Laudenslager. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marlene Gaile Laudenslager; daughter, Melissa (Laudenslager) Moseley; son-in-law, Ben Moseley; grandsons, Noah Moseley, Zachary Moseley; seven nieces and one nephew. As a young family, they often rode snowmobiles at Lake Pocono, enjoyed "Laudenslager" picnics, and throwing elaborately themed parties. Gordon was an accomplished drummer for the Glenn E. Miller band for more than 22 years. He absolutely loved music. He enjoyed seeing his grandsons play football and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions. Gordon loved Nascar and attended numerous races in Charlotte, North Carolina and Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Gordon and Marlene were fans of anything western and he would often be seen sporting a cowboy hat, boots, and belt buckles. He was a passionate gardener. He and Marlene won numerous awards for "Yard of the Month". They played bocce, lawn darts, and croquet. Gordon enjoyed shopping with Marlene and playing cards with longtime friends. Gordon will be missed but not forgotten. He was a loyal loving husband, father and friend. He loved being called "Grandpa", "Dad" and "Honey". Gordon will rest at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will hold a private service. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2020