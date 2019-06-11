Gordon James Zipter (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Gordon always had a sweet and gentle presence about him. My..."
    - Robin Petry
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Gordon. It was such a..."
    - Wayne Smith
  • "You were a dear, close friend and co-worker. I learned a..."
    - Jeff Becker
  • "Will be severely missed... a wonderful man"
    - Denise Long
Service Information
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC
29212
(803)-772-1231
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church
120 Marydale Lane
Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Gordon James Zipter LEXINGTON - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gordon James Zipter, 63, of Lexington, Will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. Gordon was born August 16, 1955, in Milwaukee Wisconsin and passed away on June 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Richard Cecil Zipter and Gladys Mary Greiber Zipter. He was a graduate of St. Leo High School and received his Bachelors Degree at Belmont Abbey College in NC. Gordon worked at the Savannah River Site for 32 years, 28 years as a Technical Instructor then 4 years in the Nuclear Waste Area. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Mary C. Zipter; son, Christopher; sister, Colleen Zipter of Winston-Salem, NC; brother, Clifford Zipter (Nancy) of Summerville, SC; nephews, Eric, Ryan, and Kyle. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church or United Cerebral Palsy, 1101 Harbor St., #100, Columbia, SC 29201. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on June 11, 2019
