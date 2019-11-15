Gordon Jarold Whitaker COLUMBIA Gordon Jarold Whitaker, 87, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at W. J. Dorn Veterans Warriors Walk hospice unit in Columbia. Born October 9, 1932, in Columbia, SC, he was a Marine during the Korean War and was employed by Shakespeare Company for 37 years. In February 1995, Mr. Whitaker was presented the Order of The Palmetto, the highest civilian honor for the State of South Carolina by Governor David M. Beasley and the key to the City of Columbia, along with a Proclamation for February 8, 1995, as Gordon Whitaker Day by Mayor Robert D. Coble for his heroic act of bravery for coming to the rescue of a SCE&G coach operator. He is predeceased by his parents, John William and Orilla Bethea Whitaker and twin brother, William "Bill" Nathaniel Whitaker. His survivors include close neighbors and friends. Visitation and service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Elmwood Funeral Home and Cemetery conducted by the Reverend John Trump with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Columbia VA Healthcare System Warriors Walk, CLC Building 103, 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209; Meals On Wheels, c/o Senior Resources, Inc., 2817 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205 or PETS, Inc., 300 Orchard Dr., West Columbia, SC 29171. Special thanks are extended to all caregivers from W. J. Dorn VA Medical Center and Warriors Walk, White Oak Nursing Center and neighbors. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2019