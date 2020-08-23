Grace C.Allen, Ph.D. SYLVA, NC Grace Casburn Allen, Ph.D., 63, beloved wife of Willie (Bill) Lemuel May, III, left this life Wednesday morning, August 19, after a brief, but heroic, battle with cancer. She departed peacefully, at home among family at "Trickle Creek," gazing out at the mountains she loved so dearly. Grace was born November 9, 1956, in Florence, SC, the second daughter of Dr. James Allen and his wife, Lucta Johnson Allen, both of Florence. She was brought up in a home that fostered love, laughter, education, and a respect for people and the natural world. Grace received her Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina in finance with an emphasis in International Business in 1991, her MBA from Appalachian State University in 1985, her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Agnes Scott College in 1978, and was an alumna of West Florence High School. Grace's professional life was one of excellence as Full Professor of Finance at WCU. She earned the prestigious Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2003 and the College of Business Professor of Excellence Teaching Award multiple times and was beloved by the more than 7,000 students she taught over her 28 year tenure. Aside from publishing professionally, she was a columnist for several papers and sat on the board of multiple non-profits. Grace is survived by her husband of 28 years, Bill, their son, Marshall McKinley May of Charleston, and daughter, Grace Allen May of Sylva; siblings: James (Patsy) Allen Jr. of Florence, Robert (Linda) Johnson Allen of New Orleans and New York, John (Eugenia) Marshall Allen of Awendaw, SC, and Lucta (Brian) Johnson Allen Nolan of Marion, SC; and a tribe of nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom loved their "Aunt Grace" to pieces. Because of the current worldwide health crisis, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Western Carolina University Foundation For: The Grace Allen Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Suite 201 HFR Building Cullowhee, NC 28723.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store