Grace Smith Thomas
1934 - 2020
Grace Smith Thomas LEXINGTON - Grace Smith Thomas, 86, of Lexington, passed away on August 8 th , 2020. Grace was born on January 24 th , 1934 to the late Olin and Georgia Mae Kunkle Smith Wilson. Ms. Thomas is survived by her daughter, Linda Thomas Griggs of Raleigh; grandchildren, Christopher Griggs (Natalie Griggs) of Cary, NC and Erin Libby (Jeremy Libby) of Mount Pleasant, SC; her wonderful great-granddaughter, Caroline Michelle Griggs of Cary, NC; sister, Ruth S. Wilson of Pomaria, SC; brother, John W. (Ann) Smith of Newberry, SC; sister, Rita (M.C.) Yarbrough of Newberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her love and devotion to her family were known by all who knew her. She loved her family with all her heart and will be missed. Ms. Thomas greatly enjoyed the company of her great-granddaughter, who brought her great joy and happiness. She relished time in the NC mountains with her longtime partner Johnny Hallman (deceased 2008), who she loved dearly. She would always tell stories about her and Johnny's adventures at the mountain cabin near Saluda, which they loved so much. Considering COVID-19, Linda and her children will hold a private service in memory of Grace. In the future, when it is safe for those attending, a celebration of Grace's life will take place for all family and friends to remember her and share their memories and stories of her life. Ms. Thomas attended Red Bank Baptist Church with friends and family in Lexington, SC. Memorials can be made to the Red Bank Adult Choir, 1357 S Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. She loved listening to their music on Sundays and their special music presentations. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
