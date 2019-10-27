Grace Sprott

Obituary
Grace Cherry Sprott SUMMERTON Grace Cherry Sprott, 98, widow of William Cantey Sprott, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her daughter's home. Born February 27, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Jack Cherry and Annabelle Woolard Cherry. Grace and her husband owned and operated the Piggly Wiggly in Summerton, SC for many years. She is survived by a son, Jack Sprott (Sherry) of Charleston; and a daughter, Cherry Ann Muldrow (Eddie) of Chapin. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Summerton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church; immediately following the burial service at the Manning Cemetery; and at other times at Lake Marion, 2036 Lake Shore Drive, Manning, SC. Memorials may be made to the . Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. To read the complete obituary please go to www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019
