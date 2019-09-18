Grace Tryphena Roof WEST COLUMBIA - Grace Tryphena Roof, 92, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Grace loved little children and spent most of her life caring for them. She has tended the nursery and taught Sunday School at Mt Hermon Lutheran Church since she was 16 years old. She also cared for many different children in her home. She was always telling stories about the children that had been in her life. Grace was born August 4, 1927, in West Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of Garland T. and Lillie Haile Roof. Surviving are her nieces and nephews: Annette Price, Georgiana Gray, Doris Maddox (Jimmy), Parker Boulware (Diane), Lawrence Boulware, Kitty Boulware, Margie Graddick, Loretta Ryburn (Roger), Mary Esther Guess, numerous great, great great and great great great nieces and nephews. Grace was predeceased by her parents, her sisters: Annie Maude Boulware, Viola Harmon, Elsie Roof; her nephew, Joe Boulware and her niece Jackie Batson. Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church with Pastor Gina Metze officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Building on Holy Ground Fund, 3011 Leaphart Rd, West Columbia SC 29169. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019