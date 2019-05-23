Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace V. Gibson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace V. Gibson CAYCE - Grace V. Gibson, 93, born April 01, 1926, daughter of the late Harry and Ernell Wilson and wife of the late Robert E. Gibson, Sr. of Cayce, S.C., passed in her sleep at the Genesis Nursing Home in Sistersville, WV on May 19, 2019. She was residing with her daughter, Marie Shama and son-in-law, Rev. Methuselah M. Shama, prior to the Nursing Home. Mrs. Gibson has a son, Robert E. Gibson, Jr. and wife, Debbie, in Georgia. She has 7 grandchildren, Rose Marie, Allan, Ginny (Larry), Hank, John (Kellie), Allison and Elizabeth; 12 great grandchildren, and 13 great, great, grandchildren. She will be buried beside her husband, in Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, S.C. with the Rev. Methuselah M. Shama officiating the service at Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on Friday May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.

Grace V. Gibson CAYCE - Grace V. Gibson, 93, born April 01, 1926, daughter of the late Harry and Ernell Wilson and wife of the late Robert E. Gibson, Sr. of Cayce, S.C., passed in her sleep at the Genesis Nursing Home in Sistersville, WV on May 19, 2019. She was residing with her daughter, Marie Shama and son-in-law, Rev. Methuselah M. Shama, prior to the Nursing Home. Mrs. Gibson has a son, Robert E. Gibson, Jr. and wife, Debbie, in Georgia. She has 7 grandchildren, Rose Marie, Allan, Ginny (Larry), Hank, John (Kellie), Allison and Elizabeth; 12 great grandchildren, and 13 great, great, grandchildren. She will be buried beside her husband, in Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, S.C. with the Rev. Methuselah M. Shama officiating the service at Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on Friday May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral. Published in The State on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close