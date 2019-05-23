Grace V. Gibson CAYCE - Grace V. Gibson, 93, born April 01, 1926, daughter of the late Harry and Ernell Wilson and wife of the late Robert E. Gibson, Sr. of Cayce, S.C., passed in her sleep at the Genesis Nursing Home in Sistersville, WV on May 19, 2019. She was residing with her daughter, Marie Shama and son-in-law, Rev. Methuselah M. Shama, prior to the Nursing Home. Mrs. Gibson has a son, Robert E. Gibson, Jr. and wife, Debbie, in Georgia. She has 7 grandchildren, Rose Marie, Allan, Ginny (Larry), Hank, John (Kellie), Allison and Elizabeth; 12 great grandchildren, and 13 great, great, grandchildren. She will be buried beside her husband, in Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, S.C. with the Rev. Methuselah M. Shama officiating the service at Celestial Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on Friday May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.
Published in The State on May 23, 2019