Grace Walker Mims Wilson
1933 - 2020
GRACE WALKER MIMS WILSON WEST COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life service for Grace Walker Mims Wilson, 87 will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street, Chapel, Columbia S.C. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. A Private Family burial will be held in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Grace died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born February 22, 1933 she was the daughter of Apgar Durant Mims and Annie Covington Mims. She is survived by her husband Luther N. Wilson, son John L. Wilson (Jayda), grandson Benjamin W. Wilson (Valeri), granddaughter Katie R. Wilson (James) and three great grandchildren. Special thanks to her church family that provided meals and support. Also all the love and care provided by their special neighbor Janet Burke, and so many others that were the hands and feet of Christ. Memorials may be made to Centennial ARP Church. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 3, 2020.
