Gracie Marthers Nettles BLYTHEWOOD - Gracie Marthers Nettles, 68, of Blythewood, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born July 8, 1951, in Winnsboro, she was a daughter of the late Grady Hilton Marthers and Ruby Lovell Huggins. Gracie "Grace" always lit up the room she entered with her bright smile and welcoming ways. She loved her family deeply and she added a special touch to each and every family member and shined her perfect love on them. If you met her once then she was your forever friend. She was a great southern cook and she enjoyed spreading her love through food and conversation. Grace gave the best advice and she would help you work through what was troubling you. She was a vibrant woman with a laugh that would fill your heart with joy. It's very fitting that she collected angels as she was considered an angel to many. God has a new angel. Our Amazing Grace will be greatly missed in many ways. Survivors include her husband, Richard Dean Nettles; children, Darrell Edward Hood (Michelle Bifano) of Pelion and Tammy Hood Bone (Emory) of Columbia; step-children, Randy Nettles of Lugoff, and Chad Nettles (Tonya) of Elgin; grandchildren, Amanda Pineda (Jose) of Columbia and Miranda Hood of Blythewood; great grandson, Drake Michael Terry; as well as her siblings, Brenda Marthers of Leesville, Virginia Register (Charles) of Pelion, Wanda Phillips of Lexington, and Sherry Watts (Jeff) of Chapin. In light of the novel COVID-19 pandemic and the family's concern for your health, the memorial service for Mrs. Nettles will be private. A live steam of the service may be viewed by visiting Mrs. Nettles' tribute wall established at ShivesFuneralHome.com beginning at 2 o'clock, Saturday, May 30th. In order to provide for proper social distancing, the family will receive friends for an extended period from 5 until 8 o'clock, Friday, May 29th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.