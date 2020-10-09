Gracie Murray

March 8, 1928 - October 3, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Gracie Moore Murray, was born March 8, 1928 in Blaney, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Lucy Harris Moore and Joe Moore. She entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Gracie was a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School, Class of 1950. She furthered her education at Allen University and graduated in 1954 with a B.S. Degree.

Mrs. Murray was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Willie Murray. They relocated to Bridgeport, CT. Gracie worked at Fairfield Hills Hospital in Newtown, CT as an auxiliary nurse. She loved the Lord and her family. Mrs. Murray never met a stranger.

Those who will cherish her memories are her loving and devoted daughter, Karen Murray of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Anthony Jefferson, Samuel (Christie) Phonville, David Phonville and Lenae Phonville; great-grandchildren, Gedaris Phonville, Mariah and Savannah Doughty; spiritual daughter, Sandy Booth; sister, Carrie Huggins; sister-in law, Bessie Moore; longtime friend, Mae Gaymon; devoted friend, Lois (Willie) Evans; devoted nieces and nephews, Evangelist Thomasena Williams, Imogine Henderson, Clarence Boykin (Alice) and Earlene Branch; devoted aunt, Ruthie McFay; devoted cousin; Annie Fletcher and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends all whom will miss her dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store