Grady Hartley, Jr LEESVILLE- Grady Hartley, Jr, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 9, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Monday, April 8, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at his home. Mr. Hartley was born in Aiken County, son of the late Grady Hartley, Sr and the late Charlene Cockrell Hartley. He was a farmer and truck driver. He retired from Grantville Mill. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Dee Hartley; beloved children, Penny Sharpe, Buster Hartley, Patty Lott, Russell Hartley and Valerie Hartley, sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and nine brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wyman and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . The family would like to give a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2019