Grady O. Lindler LEXINGTON A graveside service for Grady O. Lindler, 87, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Security System Fund, 1130 St. Peters Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Mr. Lindler was born November 1, 1931 in Lexington, SC, and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Annie Mae Derrick and E. Bachman Lindler. Mr. Lindler served our country in the U.S. Army Artillery in Korea. He was a member of Little Mountain Masonic Lodge #281 and former member of Hired Hands. He retired after 40 years from GE/Phillips Components. He played music since the age of nine. Mr. Lindler is survived by his wife, Caroline Cornelia "Connie" Harmon Lindler; daughter, LeeAnn Crapps (Jeffrey) of Lexington; sons, Tommy Lindler (Carla) and Buddy Lindler (Jennifer), both of Lexington; grandchildren, Alden, Ean and Troy Crapps, Tanner, Cohen, Mayley and Ashton Lindler and sister, Betty Mae Rast of White Rock. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019