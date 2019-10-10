Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Memorial service 2:00 PM Shandon United Methodist Church 3407 Devine Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graham Abernethy Zachry, Jr. COLUMBIA - A memorial service will be held for Graham Abernethy Zachry, Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina, at 2:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29205. A visitation reception for family and friends will be held in Player Hall immediately following the service. Graham was a teacher and mentor to so many young men and women in his lifetime. He believed strongly that anything was possible with the greatest effort and time invested in whatever task was at hand. He lived in the moment and took on every obstacle as a challenge. He never cast judgement on anyone and believed strongly that life was far too short to waste time. He was meticulous in detail of any task in his path. His big smile, huge personality, and laughter radiated every room he entered and touched so many lives. He knew no stranger, was gracious and kind yet firm in his beliefs and personal values. Transparent in his honesty, he valued to pass his knowledge and experiences to everyone. His boundless energy, his love for life knew no boundaries. An entrepreneur from the young age of 12 in his neighborhood and at the local hardware store in Forest Acres, led Graham to establish his own business at the young age of 21. Graham attended Wingate Methodist College and the University of South Carolina. Following his passion in mechanical engineering, he started his own successful business in commercial landscaping and irrigation. His love from childhood was drawing and design and with this passion created his most beautiful projects that have graced South Carolina and many surrounding states for the past 45 years. His greatest accomplishments and proudest work included Williams Brice Stadium, Broadway at the Beach, and Parkridge Hospital. Our joy is seeing his brilliant priceless visions and creations come to life through his thoughtful preparation, planning and creative ideas. Graham also contributed locally to many personal projects for non-profit organizations as recently as the new home of Family Promises for the Midlands. A personal favorite project for his family and so many that is still enjoyed today by tourists and visitors to our Palmetto state. There are many other projects that he personally designed for churches, towns and beautification of our streets and highways. He was the greatest problem solver and passed his knowledge and expertise to so many that he mentored and taught over such a long career. Graham was preceded in death by his parents Graham A. Zachry, Sr. and Naydeen Zachry Byerly and sister, Cathy Zachry. He leaves his beloved and cherished wife of 48 years, Ruth; his daughter Kristen, his son Kevin (Jennifer), three grandchildren, his dearest Mayson, Zachry and Addyson, sister Carolyn Z. Ulrath (David), Aunt Mattie Lou Akin, sister-in-law Martha E. Campbell (Daniel), and brother-in-law Huge Etheredge. He was happiest in the presence of his nieces and nephews, Lucian and Brent Ulrath, Leah Wilson and Jenny Nash, Frances and George Etheredge. To all the medical staff, physicians, and experts that cared so deeply about finding the answers and supporting him, and his individuality, we cannot thank you enough for trying so desperately. It was our privilege to have this time with him, love him and be in his presence. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Family Promise of the Midlands, 1333 Omarest Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29210 or Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29210. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

Graham Abernethy Zachry, Jr. COLUMBIA - A memorial service will be held for Graham Abernethy Zachry, Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina, at 2:00pm on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29205. A visitation reception for family and friends will be held in Player Hall immediately following the service. Graham was a teacher and mentor to so many young men and women in his lifetime. He believed strongly that anything was possible with the greatest effort and time invested in whatever task was at hand. He lived in the moment and took on every obstacle as a challenge. He never cast judgement on anyone and believed strongly that life was far too short to waste time. He was meticulous in detail of any task in his path. His big smile, huge personality, and laughter radiated every room he entered and touched so many lives. He knew no stranger, was gracious and kind yet firm in his beliefs and personal values. Transparent in his honesty, he valued to pass his knowledge and experiences to everyone. His boundless energy, his love for life knew no boundaries. An entrepreneur from the young age of 12 in his neighborhood and at the local hardware store in Forest Acres, led Graham to establish his own business at the young age of 21. Graham attended Wingate Methodist College and the University of South Carolina. Following his passion in mechanical engineering, he started his own successful business in commercial landscaping and irrigation. His love from childhood was drawing and design and with this passion created his most beautiful projects that have graced South Carolina and many surrounding states for the past 45 years. His greatest accomplishments and proudest work included Williams Brice Stadium, Broadway at the Beach, and Parkridge Hospital. Our joy is seeing his brilliant priceless visions and creations come to life through his thoughtful preparation, planning and creative ideas. Graham also contributed locally to many personal projects for non-profit organizations as recently as the new home of Family Promises for the Midlands. A personal favorite project for his family and so many that is still enjoyed today by tourists and visitors to our Palmetto state. There are many other projects that he personally designed for churches, towns and beautification of our streets and highways. He was the greatest problem solver and passed his knowledge and expertise to so many that he mentored and taught over such a long career. Graham was preceded in death by his parents Graham A. Zachry, Sr. and Naydeen Zachry Byerly and sister, Cathy Zachry. He leaves his beloved and cherished wife of 48 years, Ruth; his daughter Kristen, his son Kevin (Jennifer), three grandchildren, his dearest Mayson, Zachry and Addyson, sister Carolyn Z. Ulrath (David), Aunt Mattie Lou Akin, sister-in-law Martha E. Campbell (Daniel), and brother-in-law Huge Etheredge. He was happiest in the presence of his nieces and nephews, Lucian and Brent Ulrath, Leah Wilson and Jenny Nash, Frances and George Etheredge. To all the medical staff, physicians, and experts that cared so deeply about finding the answers and supporting him, and his individuality, we cannot thank you enough for trying so desperately. It was our privilege to have this time with him, love him and be in his presence. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Family Promise of the Midlands, 1333 Omarest Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29210 or Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29210. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close