Graham Thomas Duke COLUMBIA - Graham Thomas Duke, 25, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born March 29, 1995, in Columbia, he was a son of James Albert Smith, Jr. and Laura Duke Smith. He is survived by his parents of Columbia; maternal grandparents, David Joseph Duke, Sr. and Angela Evans Duke; siblings, Lauren Roberts (Greg), Nicholas Smith (Lauren), Amanda McLane (Michael), William Hunter (Olivia) and Ethan Hunter; nephews, Russell Roberts, Bryce McLane, Fuller McLane and Malaki Hunter; nieces, Peyton Roberts and Margaret McLane; maternal uncle, David "Jody" Duke (Christie); cousins, Madison Duke and David Duke. He was preceded in death by his cousin, McKenzie Leigh Duke. A private graveside service will be held at Clarendon Memorial Gardens in Manning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oliver Gospel Mission Program, www.olivergospel.org Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020